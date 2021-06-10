CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,104. The stock has a market cap of $887.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.