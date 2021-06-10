Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 192,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,378. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.