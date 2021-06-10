CSG Systems International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

