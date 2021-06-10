Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

