Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Earnings History for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

