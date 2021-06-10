Critical Survey: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 9.61 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.30

Greenkraft has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenkraft and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Summary

Greenkraft beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

