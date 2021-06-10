Critical Review: LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get LG Display alerts:

This table compares LG Display and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 1.44% 3.13% 1.11% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LG Display and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $20.55 billion 0.36 -$71.47 million ($0.11) -93.09 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 534.10 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LG Display.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LG Display and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.77%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than LG Display.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats LG Display on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.