Critical Comparison: Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inpex and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex -14.46% 2.53% 1.67% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Inpex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inpex and Harbour Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $7.27 billion 1.50 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.69 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpex.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

