Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.81. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.01.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

