Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.62. 3,146,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

