Credit Suisse Group Lowers IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 360

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Get IWG alerts:

LON IWG traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310.80 ($4.06). 4,267,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.