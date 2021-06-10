Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.80 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA stock opened at €9.70 ($11.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.54. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

