Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

