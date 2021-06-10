Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $114.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.16. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $13,655,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

