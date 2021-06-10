Covanta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 403 call options.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

