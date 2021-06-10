Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.21.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.39.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

