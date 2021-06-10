Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.21.

Shares of COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

