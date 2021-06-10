Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.6% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

COST traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

