Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Match Group alerts:

96.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and CVS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 16.02 $128.56 million $2.00 70.89 CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Match Group and CVS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 CVS Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

Match Group beats CVS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.