Contrasting Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 299.77 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Stem on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

