Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -3.12% 13.65% 1.46% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.30 billion 0.50 $36.98 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 1.09 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Consolidated Communications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 2 0 1 0 1.67 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Orbsat.

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content, including ATT TV, fuboTV, Philo, and HBO NOW; and voice services, such as local phone service packages and long-distance calling plans, including unlimited flat-rate calling plans. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities, as well as network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 780,000 voice connections, 792,000 data connections, and 76,000 video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

