ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce sales of $9.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $38.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.57 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.06 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 605,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -402.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

