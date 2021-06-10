Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,518 shares of company stock worth $1,260,473 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

