Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $22.90. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 5,096 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

