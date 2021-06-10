Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

