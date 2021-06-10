Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.