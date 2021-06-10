Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
