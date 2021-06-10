Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

