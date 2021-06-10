Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

