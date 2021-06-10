Comparing Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

42.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 1.92 $20.41 million $2.74 10.30 Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.81 $27.83 million $0.92 14.99

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 21.65% 13.51% 1.02% Old Second Bancorp 27.26% 12.09% 1.19%

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Level One Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Level One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Level One Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management, treasury management, and mobile and internet banking services, as well as debit cards and automated teller machines. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. As of January 29, 2021, it operated sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.