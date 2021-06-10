Comparing Eneti (NETI) and Its Peers

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eneti to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eneti and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million -$671.98 million -1.10 Eneti Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -43.10

Eneti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s competitors have a beta of -4.39, meaning that their average share price is 539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eneti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti Competitors 426 1427 1560 52 2.36

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eneti Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

Summary

Eneti competitors beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

