Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.