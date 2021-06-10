Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.15

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 3216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,861 shares of company stock worth $6,127,128 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

