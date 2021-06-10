Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.