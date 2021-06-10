Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $343,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $95.80 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

