Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,493 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

WBK stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

