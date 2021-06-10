Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

PSR opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.21. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

