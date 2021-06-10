Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $363,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 44.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

