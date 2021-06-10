Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crane by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.