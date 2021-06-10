Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

