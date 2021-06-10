Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 108,852 Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 716.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLGN. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

QLGN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.