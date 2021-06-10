Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 66,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

