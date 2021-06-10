CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CohBar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.