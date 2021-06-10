Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $184,800.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 705.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

