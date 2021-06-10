Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

