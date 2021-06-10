Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,639.00

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,639 ($34.48) and last traded at GBX 2,635 ($34.43), with a volume of 45941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,618 ($34.20).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,507.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68). In the last three months, insiders bought 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

