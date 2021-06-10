CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 3,111,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.