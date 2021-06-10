CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

