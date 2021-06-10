CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.14. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

