CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 487.50 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.37). 175,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 283,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.