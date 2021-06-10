Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 40.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

