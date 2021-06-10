Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,221,226 shares trading hands.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.